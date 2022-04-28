NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR unveiled the format Thursday for the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will include an element with the pit crew in qualifying and award stage winners in the All-Star Race with prime starting spots in the final stage of the event, which pays $1 million to the winner.

Kyle Larson won last year’s race. This marks the second year in a row the event has been held at Texas.

Here are the details for the All-Star Race:

All-Star Qualifying

Opening round is the traditional single-car, one-lap format in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points.

Fastest eight qualifiers transfer to a three-round, head-to-head elimination bracket.

Elimination bracket will feature two cars staged in adjacent pit stalls near the end of pit road.

At the sound of an alert, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop and, at the drop of the jack, drivers will exit their pit stalls (with no speed limit) onto the track.

First car back to the start/finish line advances to the next round.

Final pairing competes for the pole.

NASCAR Open

The NASCAR Open will immediately precede the NASCAR All-Star Race and will consist of three stages (20 laps / 20 laps / 10 laps). Each segment winner will advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race as will the winner of the Fan Vote. Fans can vote for their favorite driver who has not qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race by visiting NASCAR.com for details.

All-Star Race Format

The race will consist of four stages, with the first three 25 laps in length and the fourth and final being a 50-lap shootout for the $1 million prize. The new format has provided a major incentive to win any of the opening three stages or the pit stop competition during the break between Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Special Stage Break (Pit Stop Competition): Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage.

Stage 4 (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If a “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no “natural” caution occurs during that time, NASCAR will call an “All Star” competition caution. Winner of the Stage 4 earns $1 million.

All-Star drivers

Drivers who have clinched a starting spot (through Talladega) and making return visits to the NASCAR All-Star Race are:

AJ Allmendinger

Aric Almirola

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick,

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Martin Truex Jr.

Bubba Wallace.

Drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race consist of: