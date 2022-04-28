NASCAR All-Star Race format revealed

NASCAR unveiled the format Thursday for the May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The event will include an element with the pit crew in qualifying and award stage winners in the All-Star Race with prime starting spots in the final stage of the event, which pays $1 million to the winner.
Kyle Larson won last year’s race. This marks the second year in a row the event has been held at Texas.
Here are the details for the All-Star Race:
All-Star Qualifying
- Opening round is the traditional single-car, one-lap format in reverse order of the current 2022 owner points.
- Fastest eight qualifiers transfer to a three-round, head-to-head elimination bracket.
- Elimination bracket will feature two cars staged in adjacent pit stalls near the end of pit road.
- At the sound of an alert, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop and, at the drop of the jack, drivers will exit their pit stalls (with no speed limit) onto the track.
- First car back to the start/finish line advances to the next round.
- Final pairing competes for the pole.
NASCAR Open
The NASCAR Open will immediately precede the NASCAR All-Star Race and will consist of three stages (20 laps / 20 laps / 10 laps). Each segment winner will advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race as will the winner of the Fan Vote. Fans can vote for their favorite driver who has not qualified for the NASCAR All-Star Race by visiting NASCAR.com for details.
All-Star Race Format
The race will consist of four stages, with the first three 25 laps in length and the fourth and final being a 50-lap shootout for the $1 million prize. The new format has provided a major incentive to win any of the opening three stages or the pit stop competition during the break between Stages 2 and 3.
Stage 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.
Stage 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.
Special Stage Break (Pit Stop Competition): Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.
Stage 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage.
Stage 4 (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit stop competition winner fourth. If a “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no “natural” caution occurs during that time, NASCAR will call an “All Star” competition caution. Winner of the Stage 4 earns $1 million.
All-Star drivers
Drivers who have clinched a starting spot (through Talladega) and making return visits to the NASCAR All-Star Race are:
Drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race consist of:
- Cup Series drivers who have earned a points-paying race victory in either 2021 or 2022.
- Previous NASCAR All-Star Race winners who are competing full-time this season.
- Previous NASCAR Cup Series champions who are competing full-time this season.