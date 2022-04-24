Trackhouse Racing adds sponsor for 2022, 2023

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Worldwide Express will sponsor Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez for 21 races over the next two seasons, the team announced Sunday morning at Talladega Superspeedway.

Worldwide Express, a global logistics provider will serve as the sponsor of Chastain’s car for 17 races over the next two years and for more races on Suarez’s car during that time.

Worldwide Express will debut on Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet in next month’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing,” said Rob Rose, president of Worldwide Express, in a statement. “Trackhouse has been one of the most exciting and interesting teams in 2022. Everyone wants to win, but Justin Marks’ approach is setting them up to win even bigger in the long-term. The obsession with excellence and continuous improvement, down to the last detail, is what sets their program apart. This is directly aligned with the business approach shared by Worldwide Express employees, franchisees and agents.”

“Partnering with someone like Worldwide Express has been one of the goals since establishing Trackhouse Racing,” said Trackhouse Founder and owner Justin Marks in a statement.

“Worldwide Express is a powerful brand and we want to expand its reach among our vast ecosystem of American industry connections and within the sport. We also want Worldwide Express to show Trackhouse Racing how it does business and learn what we can from such a successful company.”