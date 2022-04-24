Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ross Chastain earned his second career Cup victory with a last-lap pass at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chastain, who also won at Circuit of the Americas, notched his sixth top five this season with the victory, his second in the past five races. Chastain beat Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. to the line as multiple cars crashed behind them.

Erik Jones, who led 25 laps, was leading at the exit of Turn 4 before Larson jumped to his outside. Jones moved to block, but that opened the bottom lane for Chastain to charge through to the win. Jones finished sixth.

Race results: Talladega Cup results

POINTS

With a seventh-place finish, Chase Elliott extended his points lead over Ryan Blaney to 21 points. William Byron, who led a race-high 38 laps, moves to third in points after winning Stage 2 and finishing 15th.

With a second-place finish, Austin Dillon leapt four spots to 13th in the standings, the biggest jump in points this week. His Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick, on the other hand, finished 39th after suffering an engine issue at Lap 31, dropping four spots in points to 15th. Ty Dillon, Austin’s brother, also fell four spots to 25th after being involved in a crash at Lap 90.

Points report: Talladega Cup points