Noah Gragson wins Xfinity race at Talladega in overtime

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Noah Gragson took advantage of teammate Justin Allgaier running out of fuel at the start of the third overtime and held off Jeffrey Earnhardt to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Earnhardt’s runner-up finish is his best in 136 Xfinity starts. It comes after he won his first career series pole Friday.

AJ Allmendinger finished third and won his second consecutive Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus. Landon Cassill placed fourth. Ryan Sieg completed the top five.

“We never quit, that’s the most important thing,” Gragson told Fox after the race.

Sam Mayer was getting pushed behind by Allmendinger when Mayer’s car veered to the inside and struck Austin Hill‘s car, sending both into the SAFER barrier on the inside backstretch wall four laps from the scheduled distance. Hill led a race-high 67 laps.

That sent the race to overtime. Caesar Bacarella and Sheldon Creed crashed, sending the race to a second overtime.

The race went to a third overtime when Jeremy Clements was stalled on track.

#NASCAR … ⁦@JEarnhardt1⁩ on the emotion of this weekend, winning the pole and finishing 2nd in the ⁦@NASCAR_Xfinity⁩ race at ⁦@TALLADEGA⁩

STAGE 1 WINNER: Josh Berry

STAGE 2 WINNER: Justin Allgaier

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: AJ Allmendinger, who finished third, has placed in the top 10 in all nine races this season. … Ryan Sieg finished fifth for his best result of the year. … Joe Graf Jr. finished eighth for the best result of his career.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ty Gibbs was involved in a crash and finished 35th. … Brandon Jones was involved in multiple incidents and finished 26th. … Brandon Brown, who won at Talladega last fall, was collected in a crash with less than 10 laps to go, ending his race early. He placed 30th.

NOTABLE: The Dash 4 Cash drivers for next weekend at Dover will be Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg.

NEXT: The series races at April 30 at Dover Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1)