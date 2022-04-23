Christopher Bell wins Cup pole at Talladega

By Apr 23, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Christopher Bell, the last driver to go in the final round of qualifying, won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Bell won the pole with a lap of 180.928 mph, taking the the top spot from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., who qualified at 180.652 mph.

Daniel Hemric qualified third for Kaulig Racing and will have Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez with him on the second row in fourth spot.

MORE: Talladega Cup starting lineup

MORE: Talladega qualifying results

Kyle Larson qualified fifth. Kurt Busch will start sixth. Denny Hamlin will start seventh, giving Toyota four of the top seven spots. William Byron qualified eighth and is followed by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Sunday’s race is at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.

