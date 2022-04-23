Talladega Xfinity results, driver points

By Apr 23, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images
0 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Noah Gragson scored his seventh career Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. It marks his second win of the year. All seven of his wins have come at different tracks.

Jeffrey Earnhardt finished second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg. Allmendinger won the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

RESULTS: Talladega Xfinity results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger leads the points after nine races. He has 384 points. He’s followed by Noah Gragson (344 points), Ty Gibbs (339), Josh Berry (284) and Brandon Jones (271)

POINTS: Talladega Xfinity driver points

Read more about NASCAR

Xfinity Talladega Noah Gragson
Noah Gragson wins Xfinity race at Talladega in triple overtime
Kyle Busch Talladega
Say what? Kyle Busch’s comments among intriguing statements at Talladega
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 - Qualifying
Talladega Cup starting lineup

 