Talladega Xfinity results, driver points

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Noah Gragson scored his seventh career Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. It marks his second win of the year. All seven of his wins have come at different tracks.

Jeffrey Earnhardt finished second and was followed by AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg. Allmendinger won the Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger leads the points after nine races. He has 384 points. He’s followed by Noah Gragson (344 points), Ty Gibbs (339), Josh Berry (284) and Brandon Jones (271)