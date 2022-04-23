Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV channel, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After three consecutive races on tracks less than a mile in length, the Cup Series heads to the largest track on the circuit, the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

There have been eight different winners in the first nine races of the season. William Byron is the only repeat winner this year.

Brad Keselowski won this race a year ago with a last-lap pass and then finished second to Bubba Wallace in the track’s playoff race last fall.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All Times Eastern)

START: Actor Alexander Skarsgard will give the command to start engines given at 3:08 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at noon. … Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m. … Barbara Embry, chaplain at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, will give the invocation at 3 p.m. … National Anthem will be performed by the 313th U.S. Army Band from Birmingham, Alabama, at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500 miles) at the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and moves to Fox at 2:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2 p.m. and will also stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: Weather Underground – Sunny with a high of 80 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race

STARTING LINEUP: Talladega Cup starting lineup

LAST TIME: Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win a Cup race since Wendell Scott’s win in 1963. Brad Keselowski was second. Joey Logano placed third.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Bubba Wallace looks to continue superspeedway run

Umbrellas key tool for Cup teams on sunny day at Talladega

Friday 5: Brad Keselowski pushing RFK Racing to excellence

Ty Dillon voices support for Bristol dirt, seeks Easter balance

Dr. Diandra: Turning at Talladega – 100 mph on ice

Drivers to watch at Talladega

NBC Sports Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney goes to No. 1

Viewer’s guide for Talladega