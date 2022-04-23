Saturday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The first racing of the weekend is here at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup Series single-car, two-round qualifying kicks off the day at 11 a.m. ET (FS1) before the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

The day will be capped with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a 300-mile, 113-lap contest around the 2.66-mile oval.

Saturday, April 23

Forecast: Sunny, high of 83 degrees, low of 61 degrees

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity