Friday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway will get a little louder Friday afternoon.

The ARCA Menards Series will have an hour-long practice session at 4 p.m. ET in a group format to start this weekend’s on-track action.

Shortly thereafter, the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track for single-car, two-round qualifying.

Both series will compete Saturday afternoon in the first races of the weekend.

Friday, April 22

Forecast: Sunny, high of 84 degrees, low of 59 degrees

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

2 – 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity