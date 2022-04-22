Friday NASCAR schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway will get a little louder Friday afternoon.
The ARCA Menards Series will have an hour-long practice session at 4 p.m. ET in a group format to start this weekend’s on-track action.
Shortly thereafter, the NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track for single-car, two-round qualifying.
Both series will compete Saturday afternoon in the first races of the weekend.
Friday, April 22
Forecast: Sunny, high of 84 degrees, low of 59 degrees
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series
- 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series
- 2 – 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series
Track activity
- 4 – 5 p.m. — ARCA practice (groups)
- 5:30 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single-vehicle, single-lap, two rounds, FS1)