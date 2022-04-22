Saturday Talladega Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After a weekend off, the Xfinity Series returns to action at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Dash 4 Cash continues Saturday. AJ Allmendinger, Landon Cassill, Brandon Jones and Austin Hill will race for the $100,000 bonus, which will go to the highest finisher among them.

Camping World Truck Series racer Chandler Smith makes his Xfinity debut this weekend, driving for Sam Hunt Racing. Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing this weekend.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Timmy Hiers, Ag-Pro Companies partner and corporate sales manager, will give the command to start engines at 4:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m. … Jeff Meyers, pastor at First Baptist Church of Opelika, Alabama, will give the invocation at 4 p.m. … The Tallassee (Alabama) High School band will perform the National Anthem at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) on the 2.66-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and a zero percent chance of showers at the scheduled start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday

LAST TIME: Brandon Brown won last year’s playoff race, finishing ahead of Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier.