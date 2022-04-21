NASCAR weekend schedule: Talladega Superspeedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Talladega Superspeedway plays host to an action-packed weekend of NASCAR racing ahead.

The high banks of the 2.66-mile Alabama oval brings the second superspeedway race of the Next Gen era for the Cup Series in addition to Xfinity and ARCA events this weekend.

The Xfinity Series enters Talladega for its ninth contest of the year after its first off week of 2022. Jeb Burton was the winner of the rain-shortened race last spring at Talladega, but Brandon Brown is the track’s most recent Xfinity winner. In the most recent Xfinity race, Brandon Jones went to victory lane at Martinsville Speedway while teammate Ty Gibbs and JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer got into a physical altercation on pit road.

The Cup Series will take the green flag for the 10th time this year. Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner while Bubba Wallace earned his first career win last fall. On Easter Sunday, Kyle Busch went to victory lane at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway, capitalizing on last-lap contact between Chase Briscoe and race leader Tyler Reddick.

Talladega weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Friday: Sunny, high of 84 degrees, low of 58 degrees

Saturday: Sunny, high of 83 degrees, low of 61 degrees

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees, low of 61 degrees

Talladega weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 22

Garage open

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

2 – 7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

4 – 5 p.m. — ARCA practice (groups)

5:30 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single-vehicle, single-lap, two rounds, FS1)

Saturday, April 23

Garage open

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

10 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single-vehicle, single-lap, two rounds, FS1)

1 p.m. — ARCA race (76 laps, 202.16 miles; FS1)

4 p.m. — Xfinity race (113 laps, 300.58 miles; FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 24

Garage open

12 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity