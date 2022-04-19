Jockey joins Trackhouse Racing in multi-year agreement

Apparel company Jockey has joined Trackhouse Racing in a multi-year agreement to appear as a primary sponsor for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez this season, the team announced Monday night.

Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet will feature the American-flag-based paint scheme for four races in 2022 while Suarez’s No. 99 car will don Jockey twice. Jockey will appear as an associate sponsor on the drivers’ uniforms as well. According to the release, both drivers will also be a part of the company’s Made in America advertising and promotional campaigns.

“Part of the Trackhouse mission was to attract and represent national brands with similar values, so it is an honor to partner with an iconic American staple like Jockey,” Justin Marks, Trackhouse’s founder and owner, said in the press release. “Jockey brands are synonymous with innovation and quality, and they are great tellers of the American story. We are excited to become a part of their history, as Jockey is becoming a part of ours.”

This is Jockey’s first venture into NASCAR throughout its 146-year history. The apparel brand will highlight the launch of its new Made in America Collection, “an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product; reshoring American manufacturing jobs; supporting families in local communities; and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.”

“The ‘fit’ between Jockey and Trackhouse was evident from the start,” Chris Smith, Jockey’s chief brand officer and EVP, International, said in the release. “There is a shared vision in delivering a high-quality, innovative product to consumers and in pushing boundaries by being a leader in our respective categories. Both organizations also share a dedication to community, and that’s really what drew us together. We are excited to partner with Trackhouse Racing and introduce the Jockey ‘Made in America’ Collection to more race fans across the country.”

Chastain earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory on March 28 at Circuit of the Americas and sits eighth in the overall points standings. Suarez is 16th in points and has led 92 laps this year, including 64 at the Bristol dirt race on Easter Sunday.

Jockey is also the presenting sponsor of the Cup race at Road America on July 3.