Former Cup champion Matt Kenseth completes Boston Marathon

Former NASCAR Cup champion Matt Kenseth completed Monday’s Boston Marathon in 3 hours, 1 minute, 40 seconds.

Kenseth, who was among those nominated to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 earlier in April, finished 141st in the men’s 50-54 division Monday. The division had more than 1,300 runners.

Kenseth averaged a pace of 6 minutes, 56 seconds per mile. He ran the last mile at a speed of 9.31 mph, according to the Boston Marathon website.

Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, competed in NASCAR’s premier series from 1998-2018 and came back in 2020 to run the final 32 races for Chip Ganassi Racing in place of Kyle Larson.

Kenseth finished with 39 Cup wins in 697 starts. He had 29 Xfinity wins in 288 career starts.

Kenyans Peres Jepchirchir and Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon women’s and men’s titles as the world’s oldest annual marathon returned to Patriots’ Day for the first time since 2019.

Jepchirchir prevailed in Boston in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 2 seconds, outdueling Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh over the final miles. Yeshaneh, who exchanged the lead with Jepchirchir six times in the last mile, crossed four seconds back.

Chebet clocked 2:06:51 for his first major marathon victory, leading the first Kenyan men’s podium sweep in Boston since 2012.