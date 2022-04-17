Kyle Busch snaps 25-race winless streak at Bristol Dirt race

Kyle Busch stole the win at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday night after contact between Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe in the final corner allowed the two-time Cup champion to sneak through for the victory.

Reddick led 99 of the final 100 laps, playing strong defense after multiple late caution periods that included a restart with 24 laps to go. Briscoe and Busch battled for second, but Briscoe quickly got the better of Busch and set his sights on Reddick.

Briscoe didn’t reach Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet until the final lap and sent his No. 14 Ford hard into Turn 3. Briscoe went sideways and lost control, sliding right-rear first into Reddick’s left rear. Both cars went for a spin, but Reddick did a quick 360-degree rotation and got back going. Busch stormed by both drivers and beat Reddick to the line by 0.33 seconds.

The victory snaps a 25-race winless streak for Busch, who last won at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021.

Reddick was leading when the caution was displayed at Lap 212 when his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon blew an engine, slowing in the middle of the field and resulting in Kurt Busch getting turned into the outside wall.

As officials attempted to get the race resumed, heavy rain fell to halt the action for the second time Sunday night. Reddick would have been declared the winner had the race not resumed.

Briscoe took the green-and-white checkered flag to win Stage 2 at Lap 150 over Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez, and a persistent rain shower grew stronger to cause the first rain delay of the event. The red flag brought with it some confusion — the top four drivers chose to pit before NASCAR paused the race, vaulting Kyle Busch to the lead. But due to the unique format on dirt, scoring is frozen under each stage break. Despite being mired in traffic, Briscoe was still declared the leader because he led the last scored lap.

Busch assumed the lead when racing resumed to begin Stage 3 after a lengthy delay.

The event began with mud impacting cars soon after the green flag — most notably cars from the Stewart-Haas Racing stable. Polesitter Cole Custer had his grille caked in dirt after the opening laps and was forced to pit road, as were his teammates Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR deployed a caution at Lap 15, calling for mandatory pit stops for all cars to have their grilles and windshields cleaned before racing resumed. Almirola was awarded the free pass, but Custer and Harvick were still trapped a lap down after receiving a wavearound. Harvick was livid and refused to drop to the rear until repeatedly being ordered to do so by officials, eventually allowing the action to resume. Harvick was later involved in a four-car incident at Lap 98 and expressed his frustration in how the track was prepared.

At Lap 50, Briscoe pushed high and contacted the outside wall with his right rear, eventually resulting in a cut tire and leading to a spin that dropped the No. 14 car outside the top 30.

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 at the conclusion of Lap 75. Under the caution period, Suarez, Briscoe and Ross Chastain did not pit and assumed the top three spots at the start of Stage 2.

Completing the top five in the finishing order behind Busch and Reddick were Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon rounded out the top 10. Briscoe finished 22nd.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Chase Briscoe

Next race: The series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on April 24 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).