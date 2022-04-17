Bristol Dirt results, points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch snuck through late-race contact between Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to score the win on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday night.

Reddick led 99 of 100 laps in the final stage but was spun by Briscoe on the final lap in Turns 3 and 4. Reddick righted his No. 8 Chevrolet quickly but not fast enough to beat Busch to the finish line.

The top five was completed by Busch, Reddick, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Ty Dillon made up the top 10. Briscoe fell to 22nd after his spin.

Several big names struggled in NASCAR’s lone dirt race of the season. Austin Dillon (31st), Ross Chastain (33rd) and Denny Hamlin (35th) all suffered engine failures and did not finish. Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick were both caught in on-track incidents and finished 32nd and 34th respectively.

With his victory, Kyle Busch vaulted four spots in the points standings to sixth place and sits 51 points behind series leader Elliott. Also making four-spot leaps were Bell to 15th place and Ty Dillon, who moves to 21st in points after collecting his first top-10 finish since placing third at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2020.

Aric Almirola, Harvick and Kurt Busch suffered four-position drops in the standings following their rough days at Bristol. Almirola finished 23rd after overheating early.

