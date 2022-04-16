Saturday NASCAR schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Saturday will be a busy day on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Both the Cup and Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races each. Those races will set the starting lineup for the main events for both series.

The Truck race is at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Cup race will take place Sunday night.

Here is the Saturday schedule:

Forecast: Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon with a high around 70 degrees. It is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 63 degrees for the start of the Truck race.

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Camping Word Truck Series

12:30 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity