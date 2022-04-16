Bristol Truck dirt heats: Joey Logano wins pole for feature

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Cup Series regular Joey Logano has won pole position for tonight’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway following four, 15-lap heats to determine the starting lineup.

In the heats, drivers earned points per their finishing positions – 10 points for first place, down to one point for 10th place.

Drivers also earned passing points – one point per each car passed from their original starting position. Drivers that lost positions received zero passing points. The drivers’ points totals determined the starting positions for the feature race.

Logano, driving the No. 54 David Gilliland Racing Ford, earned the most points with 15. He scored 10 points from his Heat 3 win plus five from positions gained.

Ben Rhodes, who finished second to Logano in Heat 3, earned 14 points. That puts the ThorSport Racing driver alongside Logano on the front row for tonight.

Norm Benning and Jessica Friesen were the two drivers who failed to qualify.

Jessica Friesen, wife of Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen, was unable to make this race for the second year in a row. Last year, her hopes were dashed after rain washed out the qualifying heats.

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is scheduled to go green at 8:08 p.m. ET. Coverage is on FS1.

HEAT ONE

Another Cup regular, Austin Dillon, led all 15 laps of the first heat in the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet. Dillon is one of four Cup drivers competing in tonight’s Truck race, along with Logano, Chase Elliott and Harrison Burton.

Several drivers pitted due to overheating from excess mud and dirt on the grille of their trucks. Tanner Gray was forced to abandon second place with seven laps to go. A few laps later, USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid – driving the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota – pitted as well.

Finishing Positions:

1. Austin Dillon

2. Parker Kligerman

3. Colby Howard

4. Andrew Gordon

5. Austin Wayne Self

6. Jack Wood

7. Blaine Perkins

8. Timmy Hill

9. Buddy Kofoid

10. Tanner Gray

HEAT TWO

ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski led all 15 laps of the second heat. Carson Hocevar started fourth, but moved into second on the opening lap and stayed there for the remainder.

Finishing Positions:

1. Ty Majeski

2. Carson Hocevar

3. Matt Crafton

4. Tyler Ankrum

5. Tate Fogleman

6. Zane Smith

7. Mike Marlar

8. Lawless Alan

9. Chase Purdy

10. Keith McGee

HEAT THREE

Logano claimed the third heat after passing Grant Enfinger off a restart at Lap 9 of 15. Prior to then, Logano jumped from sixth to second on the opening lap.

The restart was caused by a Hailie Deegan spin bringing out the yellow on Lap 8. Only laps run under green counted towards the 15-lap distance in the heats. Deegan is racing in a backup truck after an incident in Friday practice.

Finishing Positions:

1. Joey Logano

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Grant Enfinger

4. Christian Eckes

5. Matt DiBenedetto

6. Kaz Grala

7. Hailie Deegan

8. Kris Wright

9. Norm Benning – DNQ

HEAT FOUR

Chandler Smith, already a Truck race winner this season at Las Vegas, kept Elliott at bay to win the fourth and final heat.

Finishing Positions:

1. Chandler Smith

2. Chase Elliott

3. Derek Kraus

4. Stewart Friesen

5. John Hunter Nemechek

6. Harrison Burton

7. Dean Thompson

8. Jessica Friesen – DNQ

9. Spencer Boyd