Bristol Cup dirt race starting lineup

Cole Custer earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole ahead of Easter Sunday’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Dirt – Starting Lineup

Custer earned the most points (finishing and passing) of any driver through Saturday’s four qualifying heats to claim the pole.

Custer earned 16 points total – nine points from a second-place finish in his heat, plus seven passing points after driving from ninth to second.

Christopher Bell starts alongside Custer on the front row. Behind Custer and Bell in Row 2 are Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.

Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson and Justin Haley will start from Row 3.

Joey Logano, winner of last year’s inaugural Bristol Cup dirt race, will start from Row 5 alongside fellow past Cup champion Chase Elliott.