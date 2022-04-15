Truck heat race lineups at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Austin Dillon, Ty Majeski, Kaz Grala and Dean Thompson will start on the pole of their respective Camping World Truck Series qualifying races Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway after a random draw.
Dillon is one of four Cup drivers entered in the Truck race this weekend.
Joey Logano starts sixth in the third qualifying race. Chase Elliott starts fourth and Harrison Burton starts seventh in the fourth and final qualifying race.
The qualifying races begin at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
Each qualifying race will be 15 laps. Only green flag laps will count and the overtime rule will not be in effect.
Drivers will earn points in the qualifying races based on their finishing position. They also will earn passing points. The lineup for the feature race will be based on qualifying race finishing position points and passing points.
Passing points are defined as the difference between the assigned starting position and the finishing position. There will only be positive passing points awarded for moving forward – if a driver finishes in the same or a lower position, they will receive zero points.
Here is the starting lineup for the qualifying races:
Qualifying race 1
- Austin Dillon
- Tanner Gray
- Andrew Gordon
- Colby Howard
- Parker Kligerman
- Blaine Perkins
- Timmy Hill
- Austin Wayne Self
- Buddy Kofoid
- Jack Wood
Qualifying race 2
- Ty Majeski
- Tyler Ankrum
- Matt Crafton
- Carson Hocevar
- Tate Fogleman
- Lawless Alan
- Keith McGee
- Zane Smith
- Chase Purdy
- Mike Marlar
Qualifying race 3
- Kaz Grala
- Grant Enfinger
- Christian Eckes
- Hailie Deegan
- Kris Wright
- Joey Logano
- Ben Rhodes
- Norm Benning
- Matt DiBenedetto
Qualifying race 4
- Dean Thompson
- Chandler Smith
- Derek Kraus
- Chase Elliott
- Spencer Boyd
- John Hunter Nemechek
- Harrison Burton
- Jessica Friesen
- Stewart Friesen