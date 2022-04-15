Friday NASCAR schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway dirt

It’s time to get on track at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Camping World Truck and Cup Series take to the dirt in northeastern Tennessee Friday afternoon for a day full of practice.
Both series will be allotted two 50-minute practice sessions, starting with the trucks at 3:05 p.m. ET. Those sessions will prepare teams for Saturday’s heat races, which will set the starting lineups for each series’ respective feature races.
Friday, April 15
Forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 72 degrees, low of 50 degrees
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup Series
- 12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
Track activity
- 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)
- 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)
- 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck final practice (all entries, FS1)
- 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)