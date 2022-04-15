Friday NASCAR schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway dirt

By Apr 15, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

It’s time to get on track at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Camping World Truck and Cup Series take to the dirt in northeastern Tennessee Friday afternoon for a day full of practice.

Both series will be allotted two 50-minute practice sessions, starting with the trucks at 3:05 p.m. ET. Those sessions will prepare teams for Saturday’s heat races, which will set the starting lineups for each series’ respective feature races.

Friday, April 15

Forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 72 degrees, low of 50 degrees

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

  • 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck final practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol dirt race
Friday 5: Dirt race at Bristol gets another chance but what comes next?
bristol dirt larson
Kyle Larson: Why race on dirt if NASCAR will not remove the windshields?
Chandler Smith Xfinity
Chandler Smith to join Sam Hunt Racing for 3 Xfinity races