Cup heat race lineups at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Todd Gilliland, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott each will start on the pole for their respective Cup qualifying race Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The qualifying races begin at 6 p.m. ET Saturday.

Each qualifying race will be 15 laps. Only green flag laps will count and the overtime rule will not be in effect.

Drivers will earn points in the qualifying races based on their finishing position. They also will earn passing points. The lineup for the feature race will be based on qualifying race finishing position points and passing points.

Passing points are defined as the difference between the assigned starting position and the finishing position. There will only be positive passing points awarded for moving forward – if a driver finishes in the same or a lower position, they will receive zero points.

Here is the starting lineup for the qualifying races:

Qualifying race 1

Qualifying race 2

Qualifying race 3

Qualifying race 4

