BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tyler Reddick posted the fastest lap in the first of two 50-minute practice sessions Friday on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Reddick’s top lap was 89.924 mph.

He was followed by Chase Briscoe (89.753 mph), Kyle Busch (89.695), Justin Haley (89.673) and Kurt Busch (89.299).

Chase Elliott spun three times during the session. Denny Hamlin bounced off the wall after having visibility issues with the dust.

Joey Logano ran the most laps in the session with 79. He was followed by Austin Dillon (73) and Ryan Blaney (71).

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 88.669 mph. Kurt Busch followed at 88.420 mph. Reddick was next at 88.197 mph.

The qualifying heat races will be Saturday. The first qualifying race is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Cup race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:14 p.m. ET Sunday.