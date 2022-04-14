NASCAR weekend schedule: Bristol Motor Speedway dirt

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Bristol Motor Speedway is covered in clay and ready for NASCAR action once again.

The half-mile, high-banked oval plays host to the Cup Series’ second dirt race of the modern era Sunday night (7 p.m. ET, Fox). But before the green flag drops on Easter Sunday, the Cup and the Camping World Truck Series hit the track Friday for practice and Saturday for heat racing.

The Truck Series races for the sixth time this season Saturday night and for the 10th time on dirt in series history. Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Bristol dirt race in trucks a year ago. William Byron was victorious at Martinsville Speedway when the trucks last hit the track a week ago. While neither driver will compete in this weekend’s event, four other Cup drivers will participate in the Truck race Saturday, including former Cup champions Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

Cup will run its ninth race of 2022 on Sunday, marking the first race on Easter Sunday since 1989 when a rescheduled Richmond race landed on the holiday. Logano went to victory lane in last year’s inaugural event. Byron took home the checkered flag at Martinsville last weekend for his second win of the season.

Bristol weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 74 degrees, low of 49 degrees

Saturday: AM showers, PM scattered thunderstorms, high of 68 degrees, low of 41 degrees, 53% chance of rain

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with PM showers, high of 62 degrees, low of 45 degrees, 50% chance of rain

Bristol weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 15

Garage open

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Truck final practice (all entries, FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Cup practice (all entries, FS1)

Saturday, April 16

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Camping Word Truck Series

12:30 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:30 p.m. — First Truck qualifying race (15 laps; FS2)

4:45 p.m. — Second Truck qualifying race (15 laps; FS2)

5 p.m. — Third Truck qualifying race (15 laps. FS2)

5:15 p.m. — Fourth Truck qualifying race (15 laps, FS2)

6 p.m. — First Cup qualifying race (15 laps, FS2)

6:15 p.m. — Second Cup qualifying race (15 laps, FS2)

6:30 p.m. — Third Cup qualifying race (15 laps, FS2)

6:45 p.m. — Fourth Cup qualifying race (15 laps, FS2)

8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 17

Garage open

3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity