Martinsville Xfinity race results, driver points

Brandon Jones earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win since September 2020 by passing Ty Gibbs on the final lap of double overtime Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

Landon Cassill finished second to post his best Xfinity result in 184 series starts.

AJ Allmendinger finished third to claim the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus. He is the only driver to finish inside the top-10 in each race this season.

Austin Hill finished fourth for his fourth top-five finish this season.

Sam Mayer finished fifth after clashing with Gibbs on the final lap – which ultimately led to the two drivers getting into a fight on pit road.

POINTS REPORT

Allmendinger leads the Xfinity regular season standings by 20 points over Gibbs (342-322).

Noah Gragson (300) is third in the standings after finishing 20th Friday. Jones (253) follows him in fourth, then comes Josh Berry (248) in fifth. Berry finished 19th Friday.