Friday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville

The Xfinity and Cup series are back in action Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

After practicing and qualifying Thursday, the Xfinity Series will compete for 250 laps around the 0.526-mile track Friday night.

During the afternoon, the Cup Series will conduct practice and qualifying to set the grid for Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Friday, April 8

Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, slight chance of evening shower, high of 60 degrees, 24% chance of rain

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity