Friday NASCAR schedule at Martinsville

By Apr 8, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity and Cup series are back in action Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

After practicing and qualifying Thursday, the Xfinity Series will compete for 250 laps around the 0.526-mile track Friday night.

During the afternoon, the Cup Series will conduct practice and qualifying to set the grid for Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Friday, April 8

Forecast: Partly cloudy skies, slight chance of evening shower, high of 60 degrees, 24% chance of rain

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN)
  • 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single-car, two laps, two rounds, FS1, MRN)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

