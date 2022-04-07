Rain washed out practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday afternoon.

Zane Smith, who has won two of the opening four races this season, will start from the pole alongside Kyle Busch in Thursday night’s 200-lap race (8 p.m. ET, FS1). The lineup is set per a calculated formula factoring results from the series’ last race at Circuit of the Americas as well as fastest laps and points positions.

Because 39 trucks showed up for 36 positions, three drivers failed to qualify for the event: Blaine Perkins, Jake Garcia and Justin Carroll.

Johnny Sauter makes the show in the No. 13 Toyota for ThorSport Racing, earning a spot as a former champion in the series. Cup regular William Byron makes his first Truck Series start of the year piloting the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. The No. 7 truck was 32nd in owners points, earning a spot on the grid.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville — Starting Lineup