Martinsville Truck results: William Byron wins

William Byron, running only his second Camping World Truck Series race since 2016, won Thursday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

Byron led 94 of the 200 laps in the first event of a weekend tripleheader at Martinsville. The Xfinity Series races Friday night. The Cup race is Saturday night.

Byron’s win is the eighth of his career in the series. It came after he started 32nd in the 36-truck field.

Johnny Sauter, making only his second series start of the season, placed second. Kyle Busch finished third in one of his five series starts. John Hunter Nemechek placed fourth. Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes was fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Ben Rhodes leads the standings after five races. He has 205 points. He is followed by Chandler Smith (201 points), Zane Smith (184), Stewart Friesen (180) and John Hunter Nemechek (161).