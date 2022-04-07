RFK Racing loses appeal, initial penalties upheld by panel

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RFK Racing lost its appeal Thursday, as the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld the penalty against Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 Ford.

The 100-point, $100,000 L2 penalty stemmed from the illegal modification of a single-source supplied part.

NASCAR stated the team violated:

Sections 14.1 C&D of the Cup rule book Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules

Sections 14.1 C&D Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules

Sections 14.5 A&D Body: Modification of a single source supplied part.

The illegal part was found by NASCAR officials at the sanctioning body’s R&D center following Keselowski’s 12th-place finish at Atlanta. Keselowski’s car and the car of Chase Elliott were randomly selected to be taken to R&D for further inspection after that event.

Crew chief Matt McCall was also suspended for four races as part of NASCAR’s penalty. McCall missed the events at Circuit of the Americas and Richmond Raceway while engineer Josh Sell handling crew chief duties. The team will also lose 10 playoff points if it advances into the postseason this fall. Keselowski sits 31st in points.

The three-member panel of Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Dale Pinilis heard the appeal Thursday and reaffirmed RFK Racing violated the aforementioned sections of the rule book.

RFK Racing had the option to appeal the decision to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, but the team has decided it will not appeal and will accept the penalty.