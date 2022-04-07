NASCAR weekend schedule: Martinsville Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martinsville Speedway will be roaring with on-track action on Thursday night.

The racing begins Thursday with the Camping World Truck Series’ fifth race of the season. Zane Smith won the last time the trucks hit the track at Circuit of the Americas, and he’s also the series’ most recent winner at Martinsville.

On Friday, the Xfinity Series races for the eighth time in 2022. Ty Gibbs picked up his third win of the season a week ago in Richmond, but Josh Berry held him off for Berry’s first career win at Martinsville one year ago. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the No. 88 Chevrolet in his lone scheduled start of the season.

The Cup Series’ eighth race of the year gets underway Saturday night, a 400-lap race for the first time at Martinsville since 1956. Martin Truex Jr. won the spring race in 2021. Denny Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, went to victory lane last week at Richmond.

Martinsville weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Thursday: AM thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, high of 64 degrees, low of 39 degrees

Friday: Scattered showers in the afternoon, high of 61 degrees, 50% chance of rain

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 54 degrees, low of 35 degrees, 15% chance of rain Martinsville weekend schedule (All times Eastern)

Thursday, April 7

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity 3 – 3:35 p.m. — Truck practice (Groups 1 and 2, FS1)

3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single-vehicle, two laps, FS1)

5:30 – 6:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (Groups 1 and 2, FS1)

6:05 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single-car, two laps, FS1)

8 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Friday, April 8 Garage open 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series Track activity 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN)

5:15 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single-car, two laps, two rounds, FS1, MRN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 131.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Saturday, April 9 Garage open 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series Track activity