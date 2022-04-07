Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ty Gibbs, seeking his fourth win of the season, won the pole for Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Gibbs scored his third consecutive pole, making him the first driver to do so since 2016. He won the pole with a lap of 95.985 mph.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will be joined on the front row by Justin Allgaier, who enters with a 31-race winless drought. Allgaier qualified at 95.496 mph.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson qualified third at 95.347 mph and was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ryan Truex at 95.041 mph and Richard Childress Racing’s Sheldon Creed at 94.979 mph.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his lone Xfinity start of the season, qualified 30th at 92.792 mph.

Howie DiSavino III, the 20-year-old Virginia native who failed to qualify last weekend at Richmond, will make his series debut Friday. He qualified 22nd at 93.766 mph.

Failing to qualify were Chad Finchum, Ryan Ellis, Harrison Rhodes, Ronnie Bassett and Josh Williams.

The Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:47 p.m. ET Friday.