Friday Martinsville Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

Martinsville Speedway will host the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ eighth race of the season Friday night.

The 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped oval marks the second consecutive short track on the Xfinity schedule. NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the series in the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, his lone scheduled start of the year.

Martinsville also is the site of the second Dash 4 Cash event of the season. Sam Mayer won the $100,000 bonus at Richmond a week ago. As the top four series regulars in last week’s race, winner Ty Gibbs, Mayer, AJ Allmendinger and Riley Herbst are eligible for Friday’s bonus.

JR Motorsports swept the program in 2021 as Noah Gragson won three of the four prizes, while Josh Berry earned the check at Dover. Allmendinger is eligible for the sixth time in his career while Mayer tries to go 2-for-2. Gibbs and Herbst get their inaugural chances for the extra prize money.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Scott Crawford will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 4 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … Ryan Burris will give the invocation at 7:30 p.m. … Morgan Lynsey will perform the National Anthem at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the .526-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 60 degrees and a 36% chance of showers at the scheduled start of the race.

LAST TIME: Noah Gragson went to victory lane last November at Martinsville, sending the No. 9 team to the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. The victory was Gragson’s third in a six-week span.