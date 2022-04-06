Yahoo, Toyota Racing Development announce multi-year agreement

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Yahoo will be an official partner of Toyota Racing Development in a multi-year agreement that will include primary schemes with the Toyota-backed teams of Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Venturini Motorsports and Keith Kunz Motorsports.

The partnership debuts with Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 carrying Yahoo on its car this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Yahoo also will be the primary sponsor on Bell’s car for the Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, Road America and the Bristol Night Race. Yahoo will be the primary sponsor on Kyle Busch’s truck at Sonoma Raceway.

Yahoo also will support the Toyota Driver Development program and drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Jesse Love and Kaylee Bryson. Nemechek will be backed by Yahoo in Truck races at Pocono and Indianapolis Raceway Park. Love will have Yahoo on his car in five ARCA events for Venturini Motorsports. Bryson will have Yahoo on her midget car for 18 events.

“At Yahoo, we connect people to their passions with the content and experiences that fuel their day,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Yahoo, in a statement. “We’re excited to work with TRD this year, and look forward to seeing the Yahoo brand at high speed.”

“Yahoo is an iconic brand, and we are thrilled to align TRD with them,” said Jack Irving, group manager, commercial, TRD, in a statement. “Yahoo and TRD are very excited about the future of this program, and we are ready to showcase them across several of Toyota’s racing disciplines this season.”