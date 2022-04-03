Richmond Cup results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Using keen pit strategy from crew chief Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin earned his first win of the season Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

Hamlin hunted William Byron down using tires that were 43 laps fresher, erasing a significant deficit to the No. 24 Chevrolet and scoring his fourth win at Richmond, his home track.

Kevin Harvick‘s second-place finish is his first top five of the season while Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Race results: Richmond Cup results

POINTS

Ryan Blaney, who led a race-high 128 laps on Sunday en route to a Stage 1 victory, moves into a tie for the points standings lead with Chase Elliott. In third sits Truex, 19 points back of the leaders, while Byron (-23) and Joey Logano (-26) make up the top five.

Harvick was this week’s biggest gainer, moving up six positions to eighth place after his season-best result.

Points report: Richmond Cup driver points