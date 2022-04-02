Richmond Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, Va. – Ty Gibbs bumped his way by John Hunter Nemechek on the last lap to win Saturday’s Xfinity Seres race at Richmond Raceway.

It is Gibbs’ third win of the season.

Nemechek finished second. Sam Mayer placed third and won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus for JR Motorsports. AJ Allmendinger was fourth and remains the only driver to score a top 10 in each of the races this year. Riley Herbst completed the top five.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger leads the points after seven races. He has 303 points. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (283 points), Noah Gragson (283), Josh Berry (227) and Justin Allgaier (216).