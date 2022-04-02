Richmond Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs wins pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

RICHMOND, Va. – Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Gibbs claimed the top spot with a lap of 121.836 mph. He’ll be joined on the front row by John Hunter Nemechek (121.098 mph).

Noah Gragson qualified third at 120.768 mph. He was followed by Austin Hill (120.573 mph) and Brandon Jones (120.525). Ryan Preece, making his first start of the season, qualified sixth at 120.466 mph.

Richmond Xfinity starting lineup

Parker Retzlaff, making his second career series start, qualified 10th. He’s qualified in the top 10 in both Xfinity starts. Rajah Caruth, making his first career series start, qualified 22nd. Derek Griffith, making his first career series start, qualified 31st.

Failing to qualify were Harrison Rhodes, Dillon Bassett, Matt Mills and Howie DiSavino III, who was seeking to make his first career series start.

The Xfinity race is at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.