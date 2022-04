Saturday NASCAR schedule at Richmond

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will get an early start Saturday at Richmond Raceway.

Xfinity practice/qualifying goes off starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, setting the field for their 250-lap race in the afternoon.

In between, the Cup Series will have its own practice/qualifying session ahead of its 400-lap race Sunday.

Saturday, March 26

Forecast: Sunny with a few afternoon clouds, high of 62 degrees, 1% chance of rain

Garage open