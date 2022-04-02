Richmond Cup qualifying: Ryan Blaney wins pole

RICHMOND, Va. – Ryan Blaney will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway, earning his third pole of the season.

Blaney, who is starting on the front row for a fourth consecutive race, earned the pole with a lap of 119.782 mph. William Byron will join him on the front row after a lap of 119.585 mph.

“I will say it’s definitely not been my best place at all,” said Blaney, who has never finished better than 10th at Richmond in 11 career Cup starts. “I’ve struggled here for years. I still don’t feel that I’m great here at all or very good. We’ve worked very hard at that to do better here.”

Richmond Cup qualifying results

Kyle Busch qualified third at 119.290 mph and is followed by Chase Briscoe (119.163 mph) and Erik Jones (118.697). Martin Truex Jr., who has won three of the last five Richmond Cup races, qualified sixth at 118.624 mph. Ross Chastain, who scored his first career Cup win last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, qualified eighth.

Justin Haley starts 36th and Greg Biffle starts last in the 37-car field. Both teams were not allowed to qualify after each team’s car failed inspection three times.