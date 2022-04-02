Sunday Richmond Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to one of its short track staples, the three-quarter mile Richmond Raceway, on Sunday.

Last week at Circuit of the Americas, Ross Chastain became the third driver to claim their first career Cup win.

Could a fourth first-time winner be in the cards at Richmond? That driver could be Chastain’s teammate at Trackhouse, Daniel Suarez, who won a stage at COTA and has top-five finishes at Auto Club and Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Cup powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing remains winless through six races this season. But JGR comes to a track where it has had great success (17 Cup wins, including eight in the last 12 Richmond races). Can Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. or Christopher Bell put the organization on the board in 2022?

For more storylines and details, check out our Richmond viewer’s guide.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: LaTonya Oliver and Julie Crowder will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. … Rev. Wally Shifflett of St. Matthew and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will give the invocation at 3:30 p.m. … Specialist Maya Rodriguez, Training and Doctrine Band, U.S. Army will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 400 laps (300 miles) on the .75-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 70. Stage 2 ends at Lap 230.

TV/RADIO: FOX will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and will also stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FOX Sports

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy, a high of 59 degrees and dry conditions at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Richmond Cup starting lineup

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. advanced to the second round of the 2021 Cup playoffs with his win last September at Richmond. Truex won after being penalized at the start of the race for beating the leader across the start/finish line.

