Full-time drivers seeking first Cup win Sunday at Richmond

Last week at Circuit of the Americas, Ross Chastain joined Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric and Phoenix winner Chase Briscoe as first-time winners in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Will we see another first-time winner Sunday at Richmond Raceway?

The options are starting to shrink. Only seven of the 32 drivers that have run all six races this season are winless in NASCAR’s premier division.

Let’s take a look at those seven drivers who are still looking to break through.

Tyler Reddick

80 career Cup starts

Best career finish: Second (Texas, July 2020; Homestead-Miami, Feb. 2021; Charlotte Roval, Oct. 2021)

Second (Texas, July 2020; Homestead-Miami, Feb. 2021; Charlotte Roval, Oct. 2021) 2022 season notes: 10th in points… Best finish of third at Phoenix … Two top-five finishes in last three races and three top-10s in last four (finished fifth last week at COTA) … Led career-high 90 laps at Auto Club before a tire failure and wreck caused him to finish 24th

10th in points… Best finish of third at Phoenix … Two top-five finishes in last three races and three top-10s in last four (finished fifth last week at COTA) … Led career-high 90 laps at Auto Club before a tire failure and wreck caused him to finish 24th Career at Richmond: Best finish of 11th (Sept. 2020) … No laps led in three starts

Daniel Suarez

185 career Cup starts

Best career finish: Second (Pocono, July 2018)

Second (Pocono, July 2018) 2022 season notes: 15th in points … Best finish of fourth at Auto Club and Atlanta … Three top-10 finishes in last five races; had four top-10s all of last year … Won Stage 1 last week at COTA

15th in points … Best finish of fourth at Auto Club and Atlanta … Three top-10 finishes in last five races; had four top-10s all of last year … Won Stage 1 last week at COTA Career at Richmond: Best finish of seventh (Sept. 2017) … No laps led in nine starts … Finished 16th or worse in five of last six Richmond races

Ty Dillon

172 career Cup starts

Best career finish: Third (Talladega, Oct. 2020)

Third (Talladega, Oct. 2020) 2022 season notes: 24th in points … Best finish of 11th at Daytona 500 … Five top-20 finishes in six races

24th in points … Best finish of 11th at Daytona 500 … Five top-20 finishes in six races Career at Richmond: Best finish of 20th (Apr. 2018) … No laps led in seven starts

Todd Gilliland

6 career Cup starts (2022 Cup rookie)

Best career finish: 16th (COTA, last week)

16th (COTA, last week) 2022 season notes: 26th in points … Best finish of 16th at COTA … Additional top-20 finishes at Auto Club (20th) and Phoenix (19th)

26th in points … Best finish of 16th at COTA … Additional top-20 finishes at Auto Club (20th) and Phoenix (19th) Career at Richmond: Entering first Richmond Cup start … One top-10 finish in two Richmond Truck starts (sixth, Apr. 2021)

Corey LaJoie

170 career Cup starts

Best career finish: Fifth (Atlanta, March 2022; lone top-five in Cup career)

Fifth (Atlanta, March 2022; lone top-five in Cup career) 2022 season notes: 29th in points … Best finish of fifth at Atlanta … Additional top-15 finishes at Daytona 500 (14th) and Las Vegas (15th)

29th in points … Best finish of fifth at Atlanta … Additional top-15 finishes at Daytona 500 (14th) and Las Vegas (15th) Career at Richmond: Best finish of 21st (Apr. 2021) … No laps led in eight starts

Harrison Burton

7 career Cup starts (2022 Cup rookie)

Best career finish: 16th (Las Vegas, March 2022)

16th (Las Vegas, March 2022) 2022 season notes: 30th in points … Best finish of 16th at Las Vegas … Opened season with back-to-back DNFs at Daytona 500 and Auto Club

30th in points … Best finish of 16th at Las Vegas … Opened season with back-to-back DNFs at Daytona 500 and Auto Club Career at Richmond: Entering first Richmond Cup start … One top-five and three top-10 finishes in four Richmond Xfinity starts (best finish: fourth, Sept. 2020)

Cody Ware