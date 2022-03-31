NASCAR weekend schedule: Richmond Raceway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR rolls into Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of two straight races in Viriginia.

The Xfinity Series takes to the track Saturday afternoon for its seventh race of the season. Richmond hosted just one Xfinity race in 2021, which was won by Noah Gragson, who holds a one-point lead over AJ Allmendinger in this year’s standings. Allmendinger earned the win at Circuit of the Americas last weekend.

On Sunday, Cup drivers go to work for a 400-lap race around the ¾-mile oval. Alex Bowman won the spring race at Richmond last year, leading only the final 10 laps en route to his first of four victories in 2021. Ross Chastain enters with the hot hand this weekend, claiming the first Cup win of his career last weekend at COTA and his fourth consecutive top-three finish.

Richmond weekend weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 62 degrees, 1% chance of rain

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 67 degrees, 20% chance of rain Richmond weekend schedule (All times Eastern)

Saturday, March 26

Garage open

6:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity 8:30 – 9 a.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)

9 – 10 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single car, two laps, FS1)

10:30 – 11:15 a.m. — Cup practice (Groups A and B, FS1, MRN)

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Groups A and B, single car, two laps; FS1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) Sunday, March 27 Garage open 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series Track activity