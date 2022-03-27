Circuit of the Americas Cup race results

Beating and banging as if on a short track, Ross Chastain scored his first career Cup win and gave Trackhouse Racing its first series victory Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.
Alex Bowman finished second and was followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick.
POINTS REPORT
Chase Elliott remains the points leader after the sixth race of the season. He has 208 points. He’s followed by Ryan Blaney (195 points), Joey Logano (185), Alex Bowman (183) and Ross Chastain (180).