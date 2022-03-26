NASCAR Cup Series at COTA starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Ryan Blaney is the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to claim multiple poles this season after qualifying P1 ahead of Sunday’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

Blaney won his first pole of 2022 at Phoenix Raceway two weeks ago.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Daniel Suarez. His second-place starting position is the best of his career on a road course.

Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick make up Row 2. Alex Bowman and Joey Logano will go from Row 3.

Chase Elliott, who won last year’s rain-shortened Cup race at COTA, starts 12th.

Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, William Byron, starts 24th as he seeks to carry momentum from his win last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix is scheduled to go green at 3:49 p.m. ET.