Five NASCAR Cup Series crew members have been ejected from Circuit of the Americas following failures for their respective cars in pre-qualifying/pre-race inspection.

The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford, driven by Andy Lally, failed inspection three times. As a result, Lally will not be allowed to qualify later today and must also perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag in Sunday’s race. A No. 78 team engineer was ejected.

Four other cars failed inspection twice and lost both a crew member and pit stall selection:

No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford (Brad Keselowski) – Car chief ejected

No. 50 TMT Racing Chevrolet (Kaz Grala) – Chassis specialist ejected

No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Ford (Boris Said) – Chassis specialist ejected

No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Josh Bilicki) – Engineer ejected

The setback continues a bad week for the No. 6 RFK team, which suffered severe penalties Thursday for a modification to a single-source supplied part discovered after last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski and the No. 6 team each lost 100 points in the driver and owner standings respectively; the No. 6 team was penalized 10 playoff points; and crew chief Matt McCall was fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four points-paying races. RFK later announced it would appeal the penalties.