COTA Truck race results: Zane Smith wins in double OT

Zane Smith took advantage of a costly clash for Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen and Alex Bowman to win Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

During the first lap of the second overtime attempt, Busch was leading when Friesen and Bowman came together while racing for second place on the inside.

Friesen and Bowman then got into Busch as they entered a braking zone, causing all three to go wide and allowing Smith to get through on the inside.

Smith, who took the second OT restart from Row 3, went on to claim his second Truck win of the season (Daytona). He finished 3.5 seconds ahead of John Hunter Nemechek.

Busch led a majority of the race (31 of 46 laps) but could only rally back to third after his run-in with Friesen and Bowman.

Reigning Truck champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith completed the top five finishers.

Chandler Smith maintains the lead in the Truck regular season standings with 170 points, 15 ahead of second-place Ben Rhodes (155).

Stewart Friesen (147) is 23 points back in third place. Zane Smith and Tanner Gray follow with 139 points each, but Smith is listed in fourth place and Gray in fifth place.

Both Chandler Smith and Zane Smith have won this season to virtually guarantee themselves playoff berths.