COTA Xfinity race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

AJ Allmendinger earned his first win of the season in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

Austin Hill finished second, easily beating his previous best Xfinity road course finish of 18th.

Cup Series regular Cole Custer recovered from a speeding penalty to finish third.

JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Sam Mayer finished fourth and fifth respectively to complete the top five at day’s end.

POINTS REPORT

Noah Gragson maintains the lead in the Xfinity Series regular season standings with 258 points, just one ahead of AJ Allmendinger (257).

Ty Gibbs (227) is third in points, followed by Justin Allgaier (190) in fourth and Josh Berry (181) in fifth.