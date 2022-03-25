COTA Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs scores pole

Ty Gibbs, coming off a win last weekend at Atlanta, won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.
Gibbs won the pole with a lap of 91.258 mph on Friday.
It’s his second career series pole. His previous pole was last year at Road America.
Ross Chastain (90.869 mph) qualified second and was followed by Cole Custer (90.861), AJ Allmendinger (90.532) and Alex Labbe (90.362).
COTA Xfinity starting lineup
Failing to qualify were Jesse Iwuji, Josh Williams, Brennan Poole and Gar Robinson.
Saturday’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 4:49 p.m. ET.