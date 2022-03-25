Saturday COTA Xfinity race: Start time, forecast

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series runs its first road course event of the season Saturday at Circuit of the Americas.

Ty Gibbs, who won last weekend at Atlanta on a last-lap pass, seeks his third win of the season. He’s won six times in 23 career Xfinity starts. Gibbs won two Xfinity races on road courses last year (Daytona and Watkins Glen).

Among his main competitors will be AJ Allmendinger, who won twice on road courses last year in the Xfinity Series. Allmendinger’s victories came at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and the Charlotte Roval. He has six career Xfinity wins on road courses. Next, among active series drivers, is Justin Allgaier with three series victories on road courses.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Circuit of the Americas

(All times Eastern)

START: Jordan Thiessen, chief operating officer of Pit Boss Grills, will give the command to start engines at 4:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:49 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1:30 p.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 3:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4 p.m. … Jeff Thiessen, president of Pit Boss Grills, will give the invocation at 4:30 p.m. … Payton Keller will perform the national anthem at 4:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 46 laps (156.86 miles) on the 3.41-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 14. Stage 2 ends at Lap 30.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 4 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny, high of 86 degrees, zero percent chance of rain around race start.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won last year’s race. AJ Allmendinger finished second and was followed by Justin Allgaier, Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric.