COTA Truck starting lineup: Sheldon Creed wins pole

Sheldon Creed won the pole for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race, but he told FS1 that the team likely will have to change the fuel pump and that would send him to the back of the starting lineup.

Creed won the pole with a lap of 90.985 mph around the 3.41-mile road course.

Zane Smith (90.790 mph) qualified second and was followed by Alex Bowman (90.659), Parker Kligerman (90.474) and Kyle Busch (90.461).

Matt DiBenedetto did not make a qualifying attempt because of a broken track bar. He’ll start last in the 36-truck field.

John Atwell, Tyler Hill and Samuel Lecomte did not qualify.

Saturday’s race is scheduled to take the green flag at 1:13 p.m. ET.