Friday NASCAR schedule at Circuit of the Americas

By Mar 25, 2022, 7:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first road course action of the season will take place Friday at Circuit of the Americas.

The Camping World Truck and Xfinity series will hit the track for practice and qualifying at the 3.41-mile track in afternoon sessions while Cup teams prepare for the weekend in the garage area.

MORE: COTA Viewer’s Guide

MORE: Drivers to Watch

Friday schedule

Forecast: Sunny, high of 84 degrees, 0% chance of rain

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 25

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
  • 12-7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 2-7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 – 3:30 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (Groups A and B, FS1)
  • 5 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)
  • 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (Groups A and B, FS1)

