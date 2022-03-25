Friday NASCAR schedule at Circuit of the Americas

The first road course action of the season will take place Friday at Circuit of the Americas.
The Camping World Truck and Xfinity series will hit the track for practice and qualifying at the 3.41-mile track in afternoon sessions while Cup teams prepare for the weekend in the garage area.
Friday schedule
Forecast: Sunny, high of 84 degrees, 0% chance of rain
(All times Eastern)
Friday, March 25
Garage open
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
- 12-7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
- 2-7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 3 – 3:30 p.m. — Truck practice (all entries, FS1)
- 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (Groups A and B, FS1)
- 5 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)
- 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (Groups A and B, FS1)