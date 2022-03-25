Friday NASCAR schedule at Circuit of the Americas

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The first road course action of the season will take place Friday at Circuit of the Americas.

The Camping World Truck and Xfinity series will hit the track for practice and qualifying at the 3.41-mile track in afternoon sessions while Cup teams prepare for the weekend in the garage area.

Friday schedule Forecast: Sunny, high of 84 degrees, 0% chance of rain (All times Eastern)

Friday, March 25

Garage open

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

12-7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2-7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity