Boot Barn returns to Front Row Motorsports and will be the primary sponsor for Todd Gilliland in four races, the team announced Tuesday.

After joining FRM for the 2021 finale at Phoenix Raceway, Boot Barn will be featured on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford starting at Circuit of the Americas this weekend as well as at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway and again at Phoenix. Boot Barn will also partner as an associate sponsor on Gilliland’s car through the remainder of the season.

Additionally, Zane Smith, who won the Trucks Series opener at Daytona, will feature Boot Barn as a primary sponsor at Knoxville, Mid-Ohio and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, leaving no unsponsored races on the schedule for Smith.

“We’re proud to return to Front Row Motorsports and expand our program with them this year,” Stephen Loscko, Boot Barn’s director of media and marketing, said in a release. “The NASCAR and Boot Barn lifestyle continue to be a perfect fit for fans of both and we’re excited to welcome Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith into our Boot Barn family. Todd and Zane are young drivers who value working hard for their livelihood. That’s what our customers value, too. We are excited to be a part of their growth this year.”

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children.

“Boot Barn is a true American brand,” Gilliland said. “It’s just special to be aligned with a company who believes in and supports our American workers, ranchers, cowboys, and more. I want to thank them for their partnership of our program as I continue my rookie year in the Cup Series.”

Smith, a two-time runner-up in the Truck Series championship standings, noted the partnership better allows the team to focus on its on-track results.

“Boot Barn is a great addition to our program this year,” Smith said. “They are going to give us that final piece of the puzzle to compete for the championship. But, more importantly, it’s really a great brand who supports our race fans and our American workers.”